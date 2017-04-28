World
2015 General Election - Crime And Policing
A Police Office stands in Parliament Square on February 15, 2015 in London, England.  Dan Kitwood—Getty Images
United Kingdom

British Police Shoot Woman in Anti-Terror Operation

Joseph Hincks
3:16 AM ET

British police shot a woman in her 20's and arrested four other people in anti-terrorism operations in London and the southeast England county of Kent, Thursday evening.

Two men, aged 20 and 16, and a 20-year-old woman were arrested in raids in the north-west London neighborhood of Willesden, where the shooting took place, the BBC reports. A 43-year-old woman was also arrested in Kent.

The three were arrested on suspicion of terror-related offenses. The gunshot victim was taken to hospital, where she is in a serious but stable condition, according to police.

"Due to her condition, she has not been arrested at this time and remains under police guard at hospital," a police spokesperson told the BBC. "The address and persons connected with it had been under observation by counter-terrorism officers as part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation."

A video posted online appears to show armed police positioned outside a London terrace as five shots sound.

The spokesperson added that searches at the scenes of the arrests and at other "linked addresses" in London were ongoing.

Earlier on Thursday, armed police detained a 27-year-old near Parliament in central London, thwarting a suspected terrorist attack. According to Metropolitan police that arrest was not linked to Thursday evening's raids.

[BBC]

Follow TIME