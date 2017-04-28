Politics
Search
Sign In
Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Celebrates Marie Harel, the Inventor of Camembert Cheese
PhilippinesFacing a Backlash on Killings, Philippine President Duterte to Find Solace in ASEAN
Hassanal Bolkiah, Rodrigo Duterte
ArkansasArkansas Prepares to Execute Fourth Inmate, Pending Supreme Court Decision
Arkansas Executions
Foreign PolicyPresident Trump Says a 'Major Conflict' With North Korea Is Possible
U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington
President Trump speaks at the Department of Veterans Affairs
President Trump speaks at the Department of Veterans Affairs before signing an Executive Order on April 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Pool/Getty Images
trump 100 days

Majority of Trump Voters Think the President Is Doing a Good Job, Poll Finds

Joseph Hincks
Apr 27, 2017

At 44%, Trump's approval ratings at the 100-days mark are the lowest of any newly-elected President on record, according to a recent survey. Nevertheless, Trump supporters remain firmly planted behind their man.

At least those are the indications of a University of Virginia Center of Politics poll released Thursday, which show that 93% of Trump voters surveyed approve of the job he is doing compared to only 7% who do not, Politico reports.

Those results — which have a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points — are drawn from a national survey of 1,000 self-declared Trump voters interviewed between April 17 and April 19, as well as from eight focus groups conducted in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Canton, Oak Creek and Houston earlier in April.

“Trump voters are extraordinarily loyal and supportive of the guy they voted for last November,” Republican pollster Glen Bolger, who conducted the poll and focus groups, summarized for Politico. “All the controversy, all the stuff you read in media about how it’s chaotic, how they don’t have their act together — they don’t see it.”

More: President Trump Has Historically Low Approval Ratings As He Nears 100-Day Mark

“He said he was going to do something, and he took immediate action, not, you know, ‘We're going to go transition and everything,’” said one male Trump supporter interviewed in Pittsburgh.

The survey also found that the overwhelming majority of respondents were deeply skeptical of the media: Trump's assertion that the news media are “the enemy of the American people” was backed by 88% of them.

[Politico]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME