U.S.
Search
Sign In
North KoreaRex Tillerson: China Is Trying to Stop North Korea's Nuclear Tests
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks about Iran and North Korea after reading a statement at the State Department, on April 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Michelle ObamaMichelle Obama Says She Won't Run for Office: 'I Wouldn’t Ask My Children To Do This Again'
North KoreaNorth Korea Releases New Video Showing the White House Under Attack
north-korea-propaganda-video
CourtsThe History Behind President Trump's Problem With the Ninth Circuit Court
San Francisco Court Of Appeals As Trump Administration Awaits Ruling On Lifting Ban
Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As U.S.Stocks Fall With Industrials On Trump Border Tax Comments
A monitor displays Exxon Mobil Corp. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
Texas

Judge: ExxonMobil Violated the Clean Air Act 16,386 Times at Texas Plant

Alana Abramson
Apr 27, 2017

ExxonMobil was ordered to pay $20 million in fines for releasing 10 million pounds of pollutants into the air from a Texas chemical plant.

District Judge David Hittner said that the company violated the Clean Air Act 16,386 times from 2005 to 2013, CNN reports. The court also found the company reaped millions economically because it delayed improvements at the facility where it released the pollutants, located in Baytown, Tex.

READ MORE: Judge Rules ExxonMobil Must Hand Over 41 Years of Climate Documents

For the majority of that time period, the company was headed by current Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who became CEO in 2006.

According to CNN, Exxon will also have to pay the fees for the environmental groups who sued them.

"We disagree with the court's decision and the award of any penalty," Exxon said in a statement to CNN.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME