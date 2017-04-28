Read the Top 10 Tweets of Trump's First 100 Days

As he approaches his 100th day in office, President Trump's Twitter feed is a telling log of what moved the national conversation .

When it comes to Trump's most popular tweets of all time , the President shared every last one of those before Inauguration Day. But since he was sworn in as the 45th President of America, 10 tweets stand out as the biggest conversation drivers.

MORE: President Trump's Top Tweets of All Time Show a Stark Divide

When people share a Trump tweet it can mean two things, depending on who is using it. For critics, they're weapons, and for supporters, they're fuel.

But one thing should be immediately clear. The most viral tweets of his first 100 days prove people were most interested in Trump's messages on free speech and immigration, the media and terrorism, and also football.

Below, the 10 most retweeted Trump tweets, which usually garnered 60,000 to 80,000 retweets, since Jan. 20, 2017, according to data provided by Twitter.

1. Following protests at his inauguration, Trump defended the protesters' right to freedom of speech in an uncharacteristically anodyne tweet.

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

2. Trump congratulated the winning Super Bowl team , owned by his friend Robert Kraft .

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

3. After a federal appeals court denied the Trump Administration's request to stay a restraining order blocking his travel ban, Trump issued a threat.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

4. In February, he again doubled down on his iconic promise.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

5. Trump, who long criticized the Obama Administration for being too soft on Iran , threatened the country in early February.

Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

6. He argued that the media had not accurately reported the national debt.

The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

7. He celebrated his victory on his Inauguration Day.

January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017

8. After members of the Administration argued that the travel ban was not a ban, Trump stepped into the debate.

Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2017

9. Trump threatened to revoke federal funding from U.C. Berkeley following protests on the campus that turned destructive forced the cancellation of an event with controversial conservative speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view - NO FEDERAL FUNDS? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

10. He criticized ISIS.

Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

As Trump-related news dropped at a breakneck speed since January 20, the battle for public opinion erupted online. According to Twitter, Trump drove the conversation most on Twitter overall on the six dates below:

1. Jan. 20, 2017: Inauguration Day

2. Jan. 28-29, 2017: When Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim majority countries.

3. Jan. 25: When Trump signed an executive order greenlighting construction of a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

4. Feb. 16, 2017: When Trump held a spirited press conference.

5. Feb. 9, 2017: When White House counselor Kellyanne Conway drew criticism for endorsing the First Daughter's fashion brand in a televised news interview.

6. March 4, 2017: When Trump shared an unsubstantiated accusation of Obama for wiretapping his phones at Trump Tower during the campaign.