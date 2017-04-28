Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Top Tweets of All Time Show a Stark Divide
President Trump Signs Aluminum Imports Memorandum At The White House
North KoreaNorth Korea's Nuclear Weapons Are Not Reason Enough to Start a War
NKOREA-POLITICS
risk reportBrazil Is Ready to Turn the Page on an Era of Recession and Graft
brazil-president-michael-temer
Donald TrumpTrump Says He Thought Being President 'Would Be Easier'
U.S. President Donald Trump looks out window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CONGRESS
AFP—AFP/Getty Images
politics

Read the Top 10 Tweets of Trump's First 100 Days

Ashley Hoffman
7:00 AM ET

As he approaches his 100th day in office, President Trump's Twitter feed is a telling log of what moved the national conversation.

When it comes to Trump's most popular tweets of all time, the President shared every last one of those before Inauguration Day. But since he was sworn in as the 45th President of America, 10 tweets stand out as the biggest conversation drivers.

MORE: President Trump's Top Tweets of All Time Show a Stark Divide

When people share a Trump tweet it can mean two things, depending on who is using it. For critics, they're weapons, and for supporters, they're fuel.

But one thing should be immediately clear. The most viral tweets of his first 100 days prove people were most interested in Trump's messages on free speech and immigration, the media and terrorism, and also football.

Below, the 10 most retweeted Trump tweets, which usually garnered 60,000 to 80,000 retweets, since Jan. 20, 2017, according to data provided by Twitter.

1. Following protests at his inauguration, Trump defended the protesters' right to freedom of speech in an uncharacteristically anodyne tweet.

2. Trump congratulated the winning Super Bowl team, owned by his friend Robert Kraft.

3. After a federal appeals court denied the Trump Administration's request to stay a restraining order blocking his travel ban, Trump issued a threat.

4. In February, he again doubled down on his iconic promise.

5. Trump, who long criticized the Obama Administration for being too soft on Iran, threatened the country in early February.

6. He argued that the media had not accurately reported the national debt.

7. He celebrated his victory on his Inauguration Day.

8. After members of the Administration argued that the travel ban was not a ban, Trump stepped into the debate.

9. Trump threatened to revoke federal funding from U.C. Berkeley following protests on the campus that turned destructive forced the cancellation of an event with controversial conservative speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

10. He criticized ISIS.

As Trump-related news dropped at a breakneck speed since January 20, the battle for public opinion erupted online. According to Twitter, Trump drove the conversation most on Twitter overall on the six dates below:

1. Jan. 20, 2017: Inauguration Day

2. Jan. 28-29, 2017: When Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim majority countries.

3. Jan. 25: When Trump signed an executive order greenlighting construction of a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

4. Feb. 16, 2017: When Trump held a spirited press conference.

5. Feb. 9, 2017: When White House counselor Kellyanne Conway drew criticism for endorsing the First Daughter's fashion brand in a televised news interview.

6. March 4, 2017: When Trump shared an unsubstantiated accusation of Obama for wiretapping his phones at Trump Tower during the campaign.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME