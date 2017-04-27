Barack Obama's Post-Graduation Brooklyn Apartment Is on Sale for $4.3 Million

Barack Obama poses in the office of The Harvard Law Review on Monday, Feb. 5, 1990, after being named President of the publication.

Barack Obama poses in the office of The Harvard Law Review on Monday, Feb. 5, 1990, after being named President of the publication. Boston Globe—Boston Globe via Getty Images

The onetime Brooklyn home of former President Barack Obama is on the market for $4.3 million.

The ad for the 5-bedroom home on the real estate website Zillow touts the fame of its former resident, noting that the Park Slope townhouse has "the unique distinction of being the residence of President Obama after he graduated Columbia University."

Obama lived lived on a floor of the townhouse with his girlfriend in the 1980s, AM New York reports .

There will be an open house for the house on Sunday, according to Zillow, and again on Wednesday May 3.

READ MORE: This is Where the Obamas Will Move After Leaving the White House

"Rush to this noteworthy home forever stamped with a historical footprint," the ad says.

The Queens childhood home of Obama's successor, President Donald Trump recently sold for over $2 million, according to the New York Times .