Politics
Search
Sign In
TelevisionInside Olympic Figure Skater Scott Hamilton's Life After 3 Benign Brain Tumors
2nd Annual Sports Humanitarian Of The Year Awards
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Creates Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Office at the VA
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Diet/NutritionCoca-Cola Is Adding Fiber to Coke. Does That Make It Healthy?
Donald TrumpAfter 100 Days, Donald Trump and the GOP Still Don't Get Along
Donald Trump, Paul Ryan
Barack Obama Named President Of The Harvard Law Review
Barack Obama poses in the office of The Harvard Law Review on Monday, Feb. 5, 1990, after being named President of the publication. Boston Globe—Boston Globe via Getty Images
New York

Barack Obama's Post-Graduation Brooklyn Apartment Is on Sale for $4.3 Million

Alana Abramson
6:08 PM ET

The onetime Brooklyn home of former President Barack Obama is on the market for $4.3 million.

The ad for the 5-bedroom home on the real estate website Zillow touts the fame of its former resident, noting that the Park Slope townhouse has "the unique distinction of being the residence of President Obama after he graduated Columbia University."

Obama lived lived on a floor of the townhouse with his girlfriend in the 1980s, AM New York reports.

There will be an open house for the house on Sunday, according to Zillow, and again on Wednesday May 3.

READ MORE: This is Where the Obamas Will Move After Leaving the White House

"Rush to this noteworthy home forever stamped with a historical footprint," the ad says.

The Queens childhood home of Obama's successor, President Donald Trump recently sold for over $2 million, according to the New York Times.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME