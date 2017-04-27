Inside Olympic Figure Skater Scott Hamilton's Life After 3 Benign Brain Tumors

Beloved Olympic figure skater and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton ‘s life will be profiled in an upcoming People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) series, following his journey to wellness after facing three benign brain tumors in the past 13 years.

The docu-series, titled Scott Hamilton Today , features six, 10-15 minute installments following Hamilton and his family: wife Tracie and their four children – Jean Paul, Aidan, Evelyne and Maxx.

“I’ve been blessed throughout my life and hopefully the journey I’ve taken will help others know they are not alone as they live the rollercoaster of life,” Hamilton said. “Working with the team at PEN has been an incredible experience for my family and me as we strive to make a difference at home, in our community and in the fight against cancer.”

The gold medalist beat testicular cancer in 1997, and three benign brain tumors – in 2004, 2010, and in August 2016 .

Earlier this year, Hamilton revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that his third brain tumor had shrunk without treatment. Hamilton’s personal health battles inspired him to start the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation , which raises money and awareness to fight cancer.

“The nature of them is to grow, and without treatment, they have no reason to shrink,” Hamilton said in March. “So I was the recipient of a spectacular miracle. I’m keeping an eye on it, and there’s no treatment needed at this time.”

Scott Hamilton Today – which was produced in partnership with Rainn Wilson’s SoulPancake – debuts its first two episodes on May 2. The series will debut new installments weekly, leading up to the season finale on May 30. Go to People.com/PEN or download the PEN app on mobile or connected-TV devices, and join the conversation with @PeopleEWNetwork and #ScottHamiltonToday.

This article originally appeared on People.com