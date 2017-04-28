Health
Search
Sign In
Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
Go »
royals11 Times Will and Kate Were Relatable Royal Parents
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
politicsAmerican History According to President Trump
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-CONCERT
Video GamesNintendo Just Announced a Surprise New Handheld System
Pope FrancisPope Francis Makes Historic Trip to Egypt Weeks After Church Attacks
pope-francis-peace-egypt-sign
Woman adjusting digital thermostat
Tetra Images—Getty Images/Tetra images RF
Research

The Ridiculously Easy Way to Boost Your Metabolism

Amanda MacMillan / Health.com
10:08 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

If you keep your home at a comfortable 70 degrees year-round, you might want to switch it up a bit: Fluctuating indoor temperatures are good for your metabolism, suggests a new scientific report, and may even be an important way to fight obesity and diabetes.

The authors don’t suggest dramatic changes in comfort level, but they do say that exposure to mildly cold and warm environments may have real health benefits. Their paper, published in Building Research & Information, highlights several findings that support their theory.

In 2015, for example, the researchers found that diabetics who were exposed to 10 days of intermittent cold (59 degrees for a total of six hours a day) saw their insulin sensitivity increase by more than 40%. “This is comparable with the best available pharmaceutical or physical activity therapies,” the authors wrote.

Several studies have also suggested that exposure to heat or cold can have effects—both positive and negative—on cardiovascular processes, including blood pressure and heart rate, as well as the immune system.

A variation in temperature “trains” the body’s vascular system, says lead author Wouter van Marken Lichtenbelt, PhD, professor of ecological energetics and health at Maastricht University in the Netherlands—sending warm blood to the skin and cold blood to the core of the body, for example.

Research has also shown that cold temperatures trigger an increase in calorie-burning brown fat, and improve muscle cells’ ability to take up glucose, or energy. (van Marken Lichtenbelt says it’s not yet clear whether it’s the change from warm to cold, or simply the cold itself, that’s responsible for these benefits.)

The authors argue that temperatures in modern homes and offices should be dynamic, and that building professionals should take this research into account when designing and managing living spaces and workplaces.

Individuals can make use of these findings, as well, van Marken Lichtenbelt told Health.com via email. He can’t recommend specific timing or temperatures just yet, but says that people should strive for “a mild variation—not always, all day and every season, at the same temperature.”

In other words, make your home and office mimic the outdoors, with natural ups and downs from day to day and month to month. (Think opening the windows instead of cranking up the AC, or dialing down your thermostat a few degrees on cold winter days.) In addition to potential health perks, he says, adjustments like these might also save money and energy.

van Marken Lichtenbelt and his team plan to further study insulin sensitivity in people with diabetes, to determine an “optimal protocol” for temperature variations. Such variations may have potential not just for improving the health of diabetics, he says, but as a preventive measure against the disease, as well.

They’re not the only ones investigating the link between temperature and insulin sensitivity. A study published last month in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care suggested that climate change and a warming planet may play a role in the increase of diabetes cases worldwide.

Before the researchers can say anything for certain, though, they need more definitive findings—and more research on different populations, like healthy people and the elderly. “I feel that we have gathered enough data to state that the environmental temperature matters,” says van Marken Lichtenbelt. “But we still have to prove long-term effects.”

The authors also make it clear that adjusting your home temperature is by no means a quick fix for obesity and its related health problems: This practice should go hand in hand with methods that are known to work, they say, like a healthy diet and regular exercise.

This article originally appeared on Health.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME