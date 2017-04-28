President Trump's Top Tweets of All Time Show a Stark Divide

Since joining Twitter in March of 2009, Donald Trump has fired off nearly 35,000 tweets ranging from provocative jabs at Democrats to his thoughts on Diet Coke.

But 10 of those tweets stand above the rest for receiving the most retweets.

The most popular tweets show a stark divide between statements—both positive and negative—that his supporters loved and old remarks that his critics recirculated to embarrass or criticize him.

Below are Trump’s most retweeted tweets of all time, according to data provided by Twitter.

1. Trump's celebratory tweet on Election Day was retweeted by triumphant supporters.

TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2016

2. Trump's first message as President-elect, which echoed his victory speech about the economically neglected, was also shared widely.

Such a beautiful and important evening! The forgotten man and woman will never be forgotten again. We will all come together as never before - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2016

3. An old tweet about President Obama's divisive deal to return Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to the U.S. in exchange for the release of Afghan terror suspects detained at Guanatamo Bay was recirculated by critics during Trump's first week in office and whenever the Administration ran into trouble.

Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence? - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2014

4. A snarky line about Democratic rival during the 2016 campaign was also popular.

How long did it take your staff of 823 people to think that up--and where are your 33,000 emails that you deleted? https://t.co/gECLNtQizQ - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2016

5. Trump's frustration when then-Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney was about to lose the election in 2012 took on a new life when his detractors happily deployed this missive to target Trump—who lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes—when he was sworn in on January 20.

The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012

6. Another perennial old tweet was one of many holiday-timed bones he has tossed out to "haters and losers."

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

7. This Obama-era tweet was one of Trump's routine criticisms of the potential for American military involvement in Syria , which his critics recirculated when the Trump Administration launched Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian airfield on April 6.

Be prepared, there is a small chance that our horrendous leadership could unknowingly lead us into World War III. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2013

8. Addressing the backlash to Melania Trump's speech at the Republican national convention, which borrowed phrases from Michelle Obama's 2008 address, Trump ridiculed the media's attention .

The media is spending more time doing a forensic analysis of Melania's speech than the FBI spent on Hillary's emails. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2016

9. Critics regularly recirculate an old tweet in which Trump calls climate change a hoax.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

10. Trump's simple Twitter announcement on the death of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro also gained attention.