THE CIRCLE
united airlines

Passenger David Dao Settles With Airline Over Dragging Incident

Lisa Marie Segarra
3:38 PM ET

David Dao, the passenger who was dragged off a United Airlines flight, has reached a settlement with the airline and promised to keep mum on the amount.

"Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has," Dao's attorney Thomas Demetrio said in a statement, referring to United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz. "In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened on flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded."

The settlement, which includes a provision that the amount will remain confidential, was reached the same day the airline announced protocol changes, including more training for its employees, better organization to help it avoid overbooking situations, and a broad push to severely limit the involvement of law enforcement. The airline also increased its maximum compensation for booted passengers to $10,000.

"Dr. Dao has becomes the unintended champion for the adoption of changed which will certainly help improve the lives of literally millions of travelers," Demetrio said.

