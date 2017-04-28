Here's What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO in May

Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood in House of Cards , 2014.

May is shaping up to be a fruitful month for streaming services, with the addition of a host of movies, television shows, comedy specials and documentaries to Netflix , Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and HBO NOW.

Netflix favorites House of Cards , Master of None and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt return for new seasons, while both Hulu and Amazon have picked up a collection of James Bond classics. Fans of one-man comedy shows and specials can enjoy new work from Maria Bamford, Chris Gethard and Hasan Minhaj, host of this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner .

Check out the selections coming to the streaming services in May.

Netflix

May 1

American Experience: The Big Burn

American Experience: The Boys of '36

Anvil! The Story of Anvil

Blood on the Mountain

Chaahat

Chocolat

Decanted

Don't Think Twice

Drifter

Forrest Gump

Happy Feet

In the Shadow of Iris

Love

Losing Sight of Shore

Malibu's Most Wanted

Nerdland

Raja Hindustani

Richard Pryor: Icon

Under Arrest : Season 5

May 2

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower

Hija De La Laguna

Maria Bamford: Old Baby

Two Lovers and a Bear

May 5

Chelsea : Season 2 (streaming every Friday)

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie

Kazoops! : Season 3

Sense8 : Season 2

Simplemente Manu NNa

Spirit: Riding Free : Season 1

The Last Kingdom : Season 2

The Mars Generation

May 6

Cold War 2

When the Bough Breaks

May 7

LoveTrue

Stake Land II

The Host

May 8

Beyond the Gates

Hunter Gatherer

May 9

Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery

Queen of the South: Season 1

All We Had

May 10

El apóstata

The Adventure Club

May 11

Switched at Birth : Season 5

The Fosters : Season 4

May 12

All Hail King Julien: Exiled : Season 1

Anne with an E : Season 1

Get Me Roger Stone

Master of None : Season 2

Mindhorn

Sahara

May 15

Command and Control

Cave

Lovesong

Sherlock : Series 4

The Intent

May 16

Tracy Morgan : Staying Alive

The Break-Up

The Place Beyond the Pines

May 18

Royal Pains : Season 8

Riverdale : Season 1

May 19

BLAME!

Laerte-se

The Keepers : Season 1

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt : Season 3

May 21

What's With Wheat

May 22

Inglourious Basterds

They Call Us Monsters

May 23

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King

Dig Two Graves

May 24

Southpaw

May 26

Believe

Bloodline : Season 3

I am Jane Doe

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

War Machine

May 28

Bunk'd : Season 2

May 29

Forever Pure

A New High

May 30

F is for Family : Season 2

House of Cards : Season 5

Marvel's Doctor Strange

Masterminds

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust

Hulu

May 1

Line of Duty : Season 4

South Park en Español : Season 20

48 Hrs.

Another 48 Hrs.

Arrowhead

A Civil Action (Showtime)

A Rising Tide (Showtime)

A View to a Kill

The Bad News Bears

Bad Influence

Bait Shop

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop

Big Fish

Breach (Showtime)

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2

Catacombs

Cecil B. Demented

Charade (Showtime)

Chuck & Buck

Clue

Coming to America

Dark Blue

Disaster Movie (Showtime)

The Doors

Dr. No

Fatal Instinct

For Your Eyes Only

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

From Russia With Love

Gladiator

Goldeneye

Hardcore Henry (Showtime)

The Insider (Showtime)

The Land (Showtime)

Law of the Lawless

License to Kill

Life is Beautiful

Maximum Security

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Moonraker

Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nick of Time

No Way Out

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Pet (Showtime)

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Repo! The Genetic Opera

School Ties

Small Soldiers

Spy Kids: Game Over (Showtime)

Star Kid

Sucker Punch

Thunderball

To Catch a Thief (Showtime)

Tomorrow Never Dies

Who's Your Caddy (Showtime)

Winter's Bone

May 2

Vikings : Season 4B

Jackson Documentary (Showtime)

Bodyguards: Secret Lives of the Watchtower Men

May 3

Outsiders : Season 2

May 4

A Fistful of Dollars

May 5

Flubber

The Recruit

What About Bob?

May 6

Batman & Bill: Documentary

The Red Pill

May 7

Billions : Season 2

May 9

All We Had

May 12

Bad Moms (Showtime)

A Hologram for the King

Extraterrestrial

May 13

Me Before You

May 14

Blue Caprice

May 15

The Next Step : Seasons 3 and 4

He Got Game

May 16

The American (Showtime)

Doom (Showtime)

May 18

Downward Dog

Underground : Season 2

May 19

The Last Ship : Season 3

Before I Disappear

May 20

Becoming Bond

Bakery in Brooklyn

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

May 21

Twin Peaks : Season 3

Firestorm

May 23

Casual : Season 3

May 28

American Muscle

A Perfect Man

Hannah Montana: The Movie (Showtime)

The Duel

May 30

Sex & Drugs & Rock&Roll : Season 2

All or Nothing (Showtime)

May 31

A Simple Plan

Battle Ground

The Big Kahuna

Curse of the Zodiac

Care Bears Movie

Dangerous Curves

Eight Below

Gang Related

Ides of March

Hostel

Hostel: Part 2

The Hours

Judgement Day

King of the Mountain

Kiss the Bride

Man in the Moon

The Phantom of the Opera

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Up in the Air

Amazon Prime Video

May 1

A Christmas Story

A View to Kill

Amhi Jaato Amucha Gava

Anolkhi

Arrowhead

Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labor of Love)

Bad Influence

Bait Shop

Bala Gau Kashi Angaai

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2

Catacombs

Cecil B. Demented

Chuck & Buck

Daagdi Chaawl

Dark Blue

Devta

Dr. No

Fatal Instinct

For Your Eyes Only

From Russia With Love

Goldeneye

Gone with the Wind

Jyotibacha Nawas

Khichdi

Law of The Lawless

License to Kill

Life is Beautiful

Maximum Security

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2

Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad

Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Nick of Time

No Way Out

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pride

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Repo! The Genetic Opera

School Ties

Siddharth

Small Soldiers

Star Kid

Sucker Punch

Teenkahon

The Bad News Bears

The Doors

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

Winter's Bone

The Wizard of Oz

May 3

Denial

May 4

Youth in Oregon

A Fistful of Dollars

May 5

Manchester by the Sea

May 6

The Ardennes

May 7

Jackie Brown

May 12

I Love Dick : Season 1

Vikings : Season 4B

A Hologram for the King

May 19

Me Before You

May 20

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

May 21

Boardwalk Empire : Season 5

Paradise Lost 2: Revelations

Moonlight

May 24

Seasons

Tomake Chai

May 26

Dino Dana : Season 1

May 27

Poldark : Season 2

May 28

The Duel

HBO NOW

May1

15 Minutes

2500KM

Aliens in the Attic

Appaloosa

Babylon A.D.

The Beguiled

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caught in the Crossfire

Dying Young

The Eiger Sanction

El Corredor

Frank Miller's Sin City

Good Will Hunting

High Plains Drifter

Inventing the Abbots

Joe Kidd

Macarthur

The Man with Two Brains

Monday

Nothing But Trouble

Notorious

On Deadly Ground

Quick Change

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Sweetest Thing

Tender Mercies

Toenail

Warning: This Drug May Kill You

Wonderland

May 3

Legend

May 6

Chris Gethard: Career Suicide

Sully

May 13

Jason Bourne

May 15

Mommy Dead and Dearest

May 19

Juanes Concert Film

Animals : Season finale

May 20

The Wizard of Lies

May 27

Storks