Here's What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO in May

May is shaping up to be a fruitful month for streaming services, with the addition of a host of movies, television shows, comedy specials and documentaries to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and HBO NOW.
Netflix favorites House of Cards, Master of None and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt return for new seasons, while both Hulu and Amazon have picked up a collection of James Bond classics. Fans of one-man comedy shows and specials can enjoy new work from Maria Bamford, Chris Gethard and Hasan Minhaj, host of this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Check out the selections coming to the streaming services in May.
Netflix
May 1
American Experience: The Big Burn
American Experience: The Boys of '36
Anvil! The Story of Anvil
Blood on the Mountain
Chaahat
Chocolat
Decanted
Don't Think Twice
Drifter
Forrest Gump
Happy Feet
In the Shadow of Iris
Love
Losing Sight of Shore
Malibu's Most Wanted
Nerdland
Raja Hindustani
Richard Pryor: Icon
Under Arrest: Season 5
May 2
Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower
Hija De La Laguna
Maria Bamford: Old Baby
Two Lovers and a Bear
May 5
Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday)
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie
Kazoops!: Season 3
Sense8: Season 2
Simplemente Manu NNa
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1
The Last Kingdom: Season 2
The Mars Generation
May 6
Cold War 2
When the Bough Breaks
May 7
LoveTrue
Stake Land II
The Host
May 8
Beyond the Gates
Hunter Gatherer
May 9
Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery
Queen of the South: Season 1
All We Had
May 10
El apóstata
The Adventure Club
May 11
Switched at Birth: Season 5
The Fosters: Season 4
May 12
All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1
Anne with an E: Season 1
Get Me Roger Stone
Master of None: Season 2
Mindhorn
Sahara
May 15
Command and Control
Cave
Lovesong
Sherlock: Series 4
The Intent
May 16
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive
The Break-Up
The Place Beyond the Pines
May 18
Royal Pains: Season 8
Riverdale: Season 1
May 19
BLAME!
Laerte-se
The Keepers: Season 1
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3
May 21
What's With Wheat
May 22
Inglourious Basterds
They Call Us Monsters
May 23
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King
Dig Two Graves
May 24
Southpaw
May 26
Believe
Bloodline: Season 3
I am Jane Doe
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
War Machine
May 28
Bunk'd: Season 2
May 29
Forever Pure
A New High
May 30
F is for Family: Season 2
House of Cards: Season 5
Marvel's Doctor Strange
Masterminds
Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust
Hulu
May 1
Line of Duty: Season 4
South Park en Español: Season 20
48 Hrs.
Another 48 Hrs.
Arrowhead
A Civil Action (Showtime)
A Rising Tide (Showtime)
A View to a Kill
The Bad News Bears
Bad Influence
Bait Shop
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Big Fish
Breach (Showtime)
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2
Catacombs
Cecil B. Demented
Charade (Showtime)
Chuck & Buck
Clue
Coming to America
Dark Blue
Disaster Movie (Showtime)
The Doors
Dr. No
Fatal Instinct
For Your Eyes Only
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
From Russia With Love
Gladiator
Goldeneye
Hardcore Henry (Showtime)
The Insider (Showtime)
The Land (Showtime)
Law of the Lawless
License to Kill
Life is Beautiful
Maximum Security
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
Moonraker
Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nick of Time
No Way Out
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Pet (Showtime)
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Repo! The Genetic Opera
School Ties
Small Soldiers
Spy Kids: Game Over (Showtime)
Star Kid
Sucker Punch
Thunderball
To Catch a Thief (Showtime)
Tomorrow Never Dies
Who's Your Caddy (Showtime)
Winter's Bone
May 2
Vikings: Season 4B
Jackson Documentary (Showtime)
Bodyguards: Secret Lives of the Watchtower Men
May 3
Outsiders: Season 2
May 4
A Fistful of Dollars
May 5
Flubber
The Recruit
What About Bob?
May 6
Batman & Bill: Documentary
The Red Pill
May 7
Billions: Season 2
May 9
All We Had
May 12
Bad Moms (Showtime)
A Hologram for the King
Extraterrestrial
May 13
Me Before You
May 14
Blue Caprice
May 15
The Next Step: Seasons 3 and 4
He Got Game
May 16
The American (Showtime)
Doom (Showtime)
May 18
Downward Dog
Underground: Season 2
May 19
The Last Ship: Season 3
Before I Disappear
May 20
Becoming Bond
Bakery in Brooklyn
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
May 21
Twin Peaks: Season 3
Firestorm
May 23
Casual: Season 3
May 28
American Muscle
A Perfect Man
Hannah Montana: The Movie (Showtime)
The Duel
May 30
Sex & Drugs & Rock&Roll: Season 2
All or Nothing (Showtime)
May 31
A Simple Plan
Battle Ground
The Big Kahuna
Curse of the Zodiac
Care Bears Movie
Dangerous Curves
Eight Below
Gang Related
Ides of March
Hostel
Hostel: Part 2
The Hours
Judgement Day
King of the Mountain
Kiss the Bride
Man in the Moon
The Phantom of the Opera
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
Up in the Air
Amazon Prime Video
May 1
A Christmas Story
A View to Kill
Amhi Jaato Amucha Gava
Anolkhi
Arrowhead
Asha Jaoar Majhe (Labor of Love)
Bad Influence
Bait Shop
Bala Gau Kashi Angaai
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2
Catacombs
Cecil B. Demented
Chuck & Buck
Daagdi Chaawl
Dark Blue
Devta
Dr. No
Fatal Instinct
For Your Eyes Only
From Russia With Love
Goldeneye
Gone with the Wind
Jyotibacha Nawas
Khichdi
Law of The Lawless
License to Kill
Life is Beautiful
Maximum Security
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
Mumbai Pune Mumbai 2
Naked Gun from the Files of Police Squad
Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Nick of Time
No Way Out
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Pride
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Repo! The Genetic Opera
School Ties
Siddharth
Small Soldiers
Star Kid
Sucker Punch
Teenkahon
The Bad News Bears
The Doors
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Winter's Bone
The Wizard of Oz
May 3
Denial
May 4
Youth in Oregon
A Fistful of Dollars
May 5
Manchester by the Sea
May 6
The Ardennes
May 7
Jackie Brown
May 12
I Love Dick: Season 1
Vikings: Season 4B
A Hologram for the King
May 19
Me Before You
May 20
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
May 21
Boardwalk Empire: Season 5
Paradise Lost 2: Revelations
Moonlight
May 24
Seasons
Tomake Chai
May 26
Dino Dana: Season 1
May 27
Poldark: Season 2
May 28
The Duel
HBO NOW
May1
15 Minutes
2500KM
Aliens in the Attic
Appaloosa
Babylon A.D.
The Beguiled
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caught in the Crossfire
Dying Young
The Eiger Sanction
El Corredor
Frank Miller's Sin City
Good Will Hunting
High Plains Drifter
Inventing the Abbots
Joe Kidd
Macarthur
The Man with Two Brains
Monday
Nothing But Trouble
Notorious
On Deadly Ground
Quick Change
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Sweetest Thing
Tender Mercies
Toenail
Warning: This Drug May Kill You
Wonderland
May 3
Legend
May 6
Chris Gethard: Career Suicide
Sully
May 13
Jason Bourne
May 15
Mommy Dead and Dearest
May 19
Juanes Concert Film
Animals: Season finale
May 20
The Wizard of Lies
May 27
Storks