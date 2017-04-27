Scarlett Johansson's Lookalike Grandma Is Ready to Party: 'I'm Not Going to Be Square. I'm Going to Drink With Her'

US actress Scarlett Johansson poses during the premiere of "Ghost in the Shell" on March 21, 2017 in Paris. / AFP PHOTO / PATRICK KOVARIK (Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson invited a grandma, who went viral because of how much she once looked like the Hollywood actor, to get drunk with her at an upcoming movie premiere, and, thanks to the power of the internet, it is happening.

"I'm not going to be square. I'm going to drink with her [and] see if I can drink her under the table. She has got to remember to take it easy on me. I'm 40 years older than her," Geraldine Dodd, 72, told TIME.

Turns out, partying with a celebrity was a decision the great grandmother made quickly.

"In a heartbeat, she said yes. Who says no to Scarlett?" her grandson, Denver Dodd said.

When Denver told his grandmother that a photo of her from when she was 22 years old unexpectedly got "big" on Reddit , she had one question: "What's Reddit, and why am I big on it?"

But it didn't take long for her to get the deal, and Johansson soon invited her to the bar for free drinks at the movie premiere for her upcoming comedy Rough Night .

"I saw that you were, quote, 'drunk as a skunk' when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let's have a drink, Geraldine," she said in a video posted by Geraldine's grandson.

"It's an awesome feeling knowing that someone who deserves a little spotlight, like my grandma, gets to experience something like this," Denver said.

Geraldine's husband, pictured in the original photo taken around 1967, passed away last January.

Geraldine loves being a great grandmother, Elvis and 50 Shades of Grey .

Sometimes the internet makes miracles. Today is that day.