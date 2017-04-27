Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
moviesReview: The Circle Tackles Internet Privacy Issues, Makes Millennials Look Dumb
THE CIRCLE
TurkeyTurkey on a 'Collision Course' with the U.S. After Striking Kurdish Militias
kurdish-peoples-protection-units-ypg-turkey-syria
republic of macedoniaSocial Democratic Leader Zoran Zaev Attacked as Protesters Storm Macedonia Parliament
Protesters enter Macedonia parliament after vote for parliament speaker
New York$300,000 Public Bathroom Opens in New York City
Female and male sign on toilet door, close-up
FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-PREMIERE
US actress Scarlett Johansson poses during the premiere of "Ghost in the Shell" on March 21, 2017 in Paris. / AFP PHOTO / PATRICK KOVARIK (Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images) PATRICK KOVARIK—AFP/Getty Images
viral

Scarlett Johansson's Lookalike Grandma Is Ready to Party: 'I'm Not Going to Be Square. I'm Going to Drink With Her'

Ashley Hoffman
3:11 PM ET

Scarlett Johansson invited a grandma, who went viral because of how much she once looked like the Hollywood actor, to get drunk with her at an upcoming movie premiere, and, thanks to the power of the internet, it is happening.

"I'm not going to be square. I'm going to drink with her [and] see if I can drink her under the table. She has got to remember to take it easy on me. I'm 40 years older than her," Geraldine Dodd, 72, told TIME.

Turns out, partying with a celebrity was a decision the great grandmother made quickly.

"In a heartbeat, she said yes. Who says no to Scarlett?" her grandson, Denver Dodd said.

When Denver told his grandmother that a photo of her from when she was 22 years old unexpectedly got "big" on Reddit, she had one question: "What's Reddit, and why am I big on it?"

But it didn't take long for her to get the deal, and Johansson soon invited her to the bar for free drinks at the movie premiere for her upcoming comedy Rough Night.

"I saw that you were, quote, 'drunk as a skunk' when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let's have a drink, Geraldine," she said in a video posted by Geraldine's grandson.

"It's an awesome feeling knowing that someone who deserves a little spotlight, like my grandma, gets to experience something like this," Denver said.

Geraldine's husband, pictured in the original photo taken around 1967, passed away last January.

Geraldine loves being a great grandmother, Elvis and 50 Shades of Grey.

Sometimes the internet makes miracles. Today is that day.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME