Israel's Patriot Missile Defense System Intercepted a Projectile From Syria

Avigdor Lieberman talks to the press during his Yisrael Beiteinu party meeting in the Jerusalem on May 23, 2016.

Avigdor Lieberman talks to the press during his Yisrael Beiteinu party meeting in the Jerusalem on May 23, 2016. Menahem Kahana—AFP/Getty Images

(BEIRUT) — Israel's military says it deployed its Patriot missile defense system to intercept a projectile incoming from Syria above the Golan Heights.

The military did not elaborate on what it described as a "target" in its message on Thursday night.

Israeli media meanwhile are saying the military knocked out a drone that had infiltrated from Syria.

The incident comes after Syria accused Israel of striking a military installation near Damascus International Airport setting off a series of pre-dawn explosions.

Israel's intelligence minister Yisrael Katz would not comment on the strike but said "it absolutely matches our declared policy, a policy that we also implement."

Israel has repeatedly warned against "game-changing" weapons reaching Hezbollah in Lebanon from Syria which along with Iran supports the militant group.