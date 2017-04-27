World
Avigdor Lieberman talks to the press during his Yisrael Beiteinu party meeting in the Jerusalem on May 23, 2016.
Middle East

Israel's Patriot Missile Defense System Intercepted a Projectile From Syria

Associated Press
1:43 PM ET

(BEIRUT) — Israel's military says it deployed its Patriot missile defense system to intercept a projectile incoming from Syria above the Golan Heights.

The military did not elaborate on what it described as a "target" in its message on Thursday night.

Israeli media meanwhile are saying the military knocked out a drone that had infiltrated from Syria.

The incident comes after Syria accused Israel of striking a military installation near Damascus International Airport setting off a series of pre-dawn explosions.

Israel's intelligence minister Yisrael Katz would not comment on the strike but said "it absolutely matches our declared policy, a policy that we also implement."

Israel has repeatedly warned against "game-changing" weapons reaching Hezbollah in Lebanon from Syria which along with Iran supports the militant group.

