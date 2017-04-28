the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Trump's North Korea Warning, Pope Francis' Egypt Visit and NASA's Saturn Journey
Music

Hear Katy Perry's New Single 'Bon Appetit' Featuring Migos

Raisa Bruner
8:53 AM ET

After teasing the release of "Bon Appetit" all week by convincing her fans to bake homemade cherry pies, pop singer Katy Perry has finally released her second single of 2017. "Bon Appetit," featuring much-hyped Atlanta rap trio Migos of "Bad and Boujee" fame, is a cheeky new banger from the perennially popular artist.

Migos have had quite a year, starting with the breakout success of viral hit "Bad and Boujee," getting hailed by Donald Glover as the "Beatles" of their generation, and dropping a well-received sophomore album Culture in January that went platinum. They also performed multiple times at this year's Coachella Music Festival, even though they weren't initially booked to play. (The newly short-haired and bleach-blonde Perry was at Coachella, too, although she didn't go on stage.) She is, however, set to appear on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on May 20.

Perry's latest single was February's disco-inflected "Chained to the Rhythm" featuring Skip Marley, which hit number one on the dance charts. Her album, Prism, came out in 2013 and included such ubiquitous hits as the soaring anthem "Roar" and "Dark Horse."

Listen below.

