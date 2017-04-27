World
Search
Sign In
viralScarlett Johansson Found Out She Has a Grandma Lookalike. Now She Wants to Get Drunk With Her
Paramount Pictures &amp; DreamWorks Pictures Host The Premiere Of "Ghost In The Shell" - Arrivals
Diet/Nutrition95 Ways to Eat More Vegetables
Crate with vegetables
Virtual RealityThe 4 Best Virtual Reality Experiences at the Tribeca Film Festival
DelawareBarricaded Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Delaware State Trooper Shot Dead
Officer Shot
AFGHANISTAN-UNREST-IS
US armoured vehicles patrol near the site of a US bombing during an operation against Islamic State (IS) militants in the Achin district of Nangarhar province on April 15, 2017. NOORULLAH SHIRZADA—AFP/Getty Images
Afghanistan

2 U.S. Soldiers Killed While Fighting ISIS Militants in Afghanistan

Reuters
11:09 AM ET

Two U.S. service members were killed during an operation against ISIS militants in eastern Afghanistan overnight on Wednesday, a Pentagon spokesman said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the southern Nangarhar province, Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said.

U.S. troops are battling suspected ISIS militants in Nangarhar province, near the border with Pakistan, where earlier this month, the United States dropped a massive bomb known as "the mother of all bombs."

Earlier this month, another U.S. soldier was killed while carrying out operations against ISIS in Afghanistan .

The ISIS militant group's offshoot in Afghanistan , known as the Sunni jihadist group's so-called Khorasan Province, is suspected of carrying out several attacks on minority Shi'ite Muslim targets.

U.S. officials say intelligence suggests ISIS is based overwhelmingly in Nangarhar and neighboring Kunar province.

Estimates of its strength in Afghanistan vary. U.S. officials have said they believe the movement has only 700 fighters but Afghan officials estimate it has about 1,500.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME