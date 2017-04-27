U.S.
Search
Sign In
viralScarlett Johansson Found Out She Has a Grandma Lookalike. Now She Wants to Get Drunk With Her
Paramount Pictures &amp; DreamWorks Pictures Host The Premiere Of "Ghost In The Shell" - Arrivals
Diet/Nutrition95 Ways to Eat More Vegetables
Crate with vegetables
Afghanistan2 U.S. Soldiers Killed While Fighting ISIS Militants in Afghanistan
AFGHANISTAN-UNREST-IS
Virtual RealityThe 4 Best Virtual Reality Experiences at the Tribeca Film Festival
Officer Shot
In this Wednesday, April 26, 2017 photo, police investigate at the scene after a Delaware state trooper was shot and killed in the parking lot of a WaWa convenience store near Bear, Del.  William Bretzger—AP
Delaware

Barricaded Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Delaware State Trooper Shot Dead

Randall Chase / AP
11:02 AM ET

(MIDDLETOWN, Del.) — Authorities say a man suspected of fatally shooting a Delaware state trooper has been shot and killed by officers after an overnight standoff.

Delaware State Police announced in a statement that the man walked out of the home Thursday morning, "engaged officers" and was shot by law enforcement. He died at the scene.

The unidentified man suspected in the trooper's fatal shooting had been barricaded inside the house in Middletown since Wednesday as police tried to make contact and persuade him to surrender. Police say officers outside came under fire Wednesday evening and early Thursday. Police blew off the front door and several windows, but didn't immediately enter the home.

The trooper, Cpl. Stephen Ballard, was slain Wednesday in the parking lot of a Wawa in Bear while investigating a car with two suspicious people.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME