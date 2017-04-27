Newsfeed
Late Night Television

Seth Meyers Says Trump Has 'Completely Backtracked' in Blistering Takedown of His Executive Actions

Melissa Locker
11:46 AM ET

Seth Meyers has seemed to realize that his best line of attack on Donald Trump is to use the president’s own words against him.

On Late Night, Meyers argued that almost every action Trump has taken during his first 100 days in office, there is a Trump tweet that argues against that action—at least when it was taken by President Barack Obama. “It is at this point like a law of physics: For every Trump action, there’s an equal and opposite Trump clip,” Meyers said on his Wednesday show.

Meyers happened upon this idea thanks to one particular issue that Trump had “completely backtracked”, according to Meyers—executive orders. Particularly, the number of executive orders that Trump has signed during his relatively short tenure in the White House. “The White House released a statement bragging that Trump will have signed 30 executive orders during his first 100 days, which is ridiculous,” Meyers said. “Claiming you have been a good president just because you have signed a lot of executive orders makes no sense — but don’t just take it from me, take it from this guy…” Meyers then cut to a video clips of Trump critiquing Obama’s use of executive actions, because he wanted to “go back and play golf.”

Watch the full clip below.

This isn't the first time that Trump's past tweets have complicated things for the president. Here are 22 tweets that came back to haunt President Trump.

Follow TIME