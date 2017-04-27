Scarlett Johansson Found Out She Has a Grandma Lookalike. Now She Wants to Get Drunk With Her

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Scarlett Johansson attends the "Ghost In The Shell" premiere hosted by Paramount Pictures & DreamWorks Pictures at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jamie McCarthy—Getty Images

Here's the story of famous celebrity Scarlett Johansson connecting with a grandmother who went viral because she used to look just like her.

The Internet recently discovered the celebrity doppelgänger when Reddit user Denverjoel posted a photo of his grandmother Geraldine, who used to be a dead ringer for ScarJo. People thought the photo looked so much like the Ghost in the Shell star that it instantly went viral. Now Johansson wants to meet her.

On Wednesday, the woman's grandson posted a video of ScarJo extending a compelling invitation for his grandma, now an Internet sensation.

"I have been inundated with e-mails and messages about how much we look alike, and I had to look at the photo myself. Holy cr-p. I want to meet you in person," she began. "I saw that you were, quote, 'drunk as a skunk' when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let's have a drink, Geraldine."

She even offered a special incentive for her newfound twin to get inebriated with her: "Do you want to come see Rough Night with me?" she asked, referring to her upcoming comedy, which hits theaters in June. "Be my guest. We're a bunch of partying girls so it's a good running theme, and I'll cover all your hidden costs. I'll see you at the bar. Be there or be square."

As of Thursday morning, the video had already garnered 61,592 views. Below, see the original photo of the cool young woman casually kicking back in her jumper with drinks, cigarettes and some guy. If they do meet up, this woman is sure to ace the party as she likely aced the the '60s.