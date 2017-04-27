While Robert De Niro is highly regarded as one of the veteran actors of Hollywood, he's proving that he can also hang with the hippest of youths by experimenting with the quintessential millennial social platform of choice: Snapchat .

The Goodfellas don was spotted at this year's Tribeca Film Festival, an industry institution that he co-founded in 2002, trying Snapchat for the first time with young filmmaker Alex Berry, who's a finalist for the festival's Snapchat Shorts.

De Niro went for the full Snapchat experience, trying out everything from the puppy and flower crown filters to the voice changer options. While there's no evidence that De Niro will be downloading the app on his own phone soon, it's apparent that he's a natural at Snapchatting. See his first foray with the platform above.