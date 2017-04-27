A photo of Beyoncé ordering food at a restaurant became an instantly iconic meme overnight.
On Wednesday night, the Lemonade singer took to Instagram to post a mini-photo album of pictures from a night on the town that had everything including her outfit, her accessories, flowers, and fashion photos showing off her baby bump. But most importantly, it had a photo showing the artist speaking to an attentive server while she was pointing to a menu.
The candid photo became instantly iconic as the internet went all meme on it with funny captions that imagined Beyoncé's instructions for the server.
Beyoncé just knows her way around the internet. Bless her for elevating the dinner order to an art form and spawning endless hilarious-but-reverent possibilities like most things she does.
See below for a sampling of the best takes.
The original gallery garnered nearly 2 million likes as of Thursday morning. Click through the slides below for the meme-worthy photo. Beyoncé's twin-pregnancy announcement is now the most liked picture on Instagram.