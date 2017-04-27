U.S.
Search
Sign In
viralA Critical History of That ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ Meme
29th Annual American Music Awards - Arrivals
TelevisionNew Zealand Says Teens Who Watch Netflix's 13 Reasons Why Must Be Supervised By An Adult
1
WorldMarco Rubio: President Trump Should Strengthen America’s Relationship With Argentina
Argentine President Mauricio Macri Meets With Texas Oil Executives
White HouseWhite House Steps Back Demands as Lawmakers Try to Avert Government Shutdown
President Trump Leads Listening Session On Health Care
police line do not cross protect crime scene
Prathaan—Getty Images
Crime

Missing 1-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Illinois Home

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:09 AM ET

The search for a missing 1-year-old girl from Joliet, Ill., ended early Thursday morning when she was found dead in a home in her neighborhood.

Authorities and volunteers searched for the young girl for 30 hours before finding her around midnight, the Will County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Crosby's mother, Sheri Gordon, reported her daughter missing Tuesday evening, according to the press release. Gordon said her daughter was playing the year with her cousins and wandered away.

The family is under investigation by the Department of Child and Family Services for neglect, NBC Chicago reported.

"We have had prior contact with this family including four unfounded investigations for neglect and two prior pending investigation[s] for neglect opened in March 2017," Veronica Resa, deputy director of communications for DCFS, told NBC. She added that during their last visit on April 25, conditions in the household appeared fine.

Police have not said whether the home the girl was located in was hers or not. Authorities said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, according to NBC Chicago.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME