U.S.
Search
Sign In
Google DoodleGoogle Celebrates South Africa's Freedom Day with Doodle Honoring Composer Enoch Sontonga
PoliticsPresident Trump Says U.S. Will Renegotiate, Not Cancel, NAFTA
Competitors Trudeau and Trump met in Washington earlier this year
NAFTARepublican Senators Warn Trump Against Withdrawing From NAFTA
Senate Lawmakers Attend Briefing On North Korea At The White House
VenezuelaVenezuela Will Withdraw From the Organization of American States Amid Deadly Protests
Venezuela Political Crisis
US-SKOREA-NKOREA-MILITARY-WEAPONRY
A protester holds a placard denouncing the THAAD anti-missile defence system in central Seoul on April 26, 2017.  Ed Jones—AFP/Getty Images
Korean Peninsula

U.S. Missile Defense System in South Korea Will Be Operational 'in the Coming Days'

Joseph Hincks
12:25 AM ET

The U.S missile defense battery being installed in South Korea will be operational "in the coming days" according to Admiral Harry Harris, commander of the U.S. Pacific Command.

Harris' remarks came during a speech before a congressional panel Wednesday, following the transportation of key components of the ballistic missile interceptor — including its long range X-band radar — to their installation site in the South Korean town of Seongju.

"The ROK-U.S. alliance decided last July to deploy THAAD, that's a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, which will be operational in the coming days and able to better defend South Korea against the growing North Korea threat," Harris said.

In his speech, Harris expressed a lack of confidence in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un refraining from "something precipitous" as he "moves closer to his stated goal of preemptive nuclear strike capability against American cities."

In line with signals that the U.S. administration intends to ramp up economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea, Harris said he wanted to bring Kim “to his senses, not to his knees.” He also echoed Trump's accusation that Beijing should be doing more to reign in North Korea, calling China's opposition to THAAD, and the penalizing of South Korean companies over the issue, "preposterous," reports CNN.

Testifying to the House, Harris urged lawmakers to add ballistic missile interceptors to installations already in place in Alaska and California and "consider putting interceptors in Hawaii," the Washington Examiner reports.

He also acknowledged that North Korean retaliation to any U.S. strike would endanger the lives of millions of Koreans in Seoul, and the 24,000 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, according to the Guardian.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME