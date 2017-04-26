Newsfeed
Google Celebrates South Africa's Freedom Day with New Doodle Honoring Composer Enoch Sontonga

Kevin Lui
Apr 26, 2017

Google is marking the anniversary of South Africa's first post-apartheid election on Thursday with a special Doodle honoring 19th century composer Enoch Sontonga, who wrote a song that is now part of the country's current national anthem.

Sontonga, who was also a choirmaster and poet, composed the song Nkosi Sikekei' iAfrika (God Bless Africa) in 1897. It became popular over the years, according to Google, and was even recorded in a London studio in 1923.

Singing the song became "an act of defiance" during apartheid, notes the South African government's introduction of its national anthem. It was banned during that time for its use by the African National Congress, as the Guardian noted in 2013. In 1997, parts of Nkosi Sikekei' iAfrika were fused with the country's other anthem, Die Stem (The Call of South Africa), to become the current national anthem of South Africa

Freedom Day, as April 27 comes to be known, is a public holiday in South Africa. On this day in 1994, the first national elections took place in which adults of all ethnicities could take place with equal standing. With over 60% of the votes going to the ANC, Nelson Mandela became the country's first post-apartheid president.

