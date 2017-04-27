Politics
House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz in the Capitol on April 25, 2017. Bill Clark—CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
Congress

Jason Chaffetz Will Miss Weeks of Work in Washington for Foot Surgery

Joseph Hincks
Apr 26, 2017

Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz is set to miss more than three weeks of work as he undergoes surgery, according to a post on his Instagram account.

Chaffetz chairs the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, the main investigative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. His absence could rule him out of important votes on issues such as health care and tax reform.

In his Instagram post, published Wednesday, Chaffetz described a foot injury he sustained some 12 years ago after falling off a ladder. He said the injury needed 14 screws and a metal plate to fix. Beside two X-rays showing the screws and plate in his foot, Chaffetz wrote, "doctors now recommend immediate surgery to remove all the hardware or I could be at risk for serious infection."

"This is not an opportune time to be away," Chaffetz continued, noting that his recovery was expected to take three to four weeks.

Read the full post above.

