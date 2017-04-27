Bill Cosby Reveals That He Is Now Blind

Evin Cosby and her father actor Bill Cosby attend the launch of her store pb&Caviar on Aug. 7, 2008 in New York City.

In his first interview in more than two years, Bill Cosby revealed that he is now completely blind.

Speaking with NNPA Newswire , Cosby said that he awoke one morning about two years and told his wife, "I can't see." Doctors have reportedly since confirmed that nothing can be done to repair Cosby's vision, according to the story.

“When he would perform, we’d draw a wide straight yellow line from backstage to the chair on the stage and he’d rehearse the walk, hours before the show,” Andrew Wyatt of Purpose, a public relations firm that Cosby has worked with for years, told NNPA.

Cosby stopped performing in December 2015 after he was charged with drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand , a former Temple University employee. He is set to go on trial on June 5.

The legendary entertainer has also been accused of similar claims by more than 50 other women — Cosby has denied those allegations and has pleaded not guilty to all three counts he is officially charged with.

His youngest daughter, Evin Cosby, 40, believes her father and wrote a personal essay defending him, also on NNPA.

“He is not abusive, violent or a rapist," she wrote. "Sure, like many celebrities tempted by opportunity, he had his affairs, but that was between him and my mother. They have worked through it and moved on, and I am glad they did for them and for our family”