CongressWill Republicans Finally Repeal Obamacare? It's Up To Moderates Now
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SIGNING
CaliforniaAnn Coulter Pulls Out of UC Berkeley Event: 'It's a Sad Day for Free Speech'
The Comedy Central Roast Of Rob Lowe - Arrivals
ESPNPolitics Isn't Costing ESPN
Wimbledon Tennis Championship - Day Nine
OhioPolice Officer in Tamir Rice Shooting: 'I Didn't Know It Was a Kid'
This undated photo provided by the family's attorney shows Tamir Rice, 12.
Evin Cosby Celebrates The Launch Of pb&amp;Caviar
Evin Cosby and her father actor Bill Cosby attend the launch of her store pb&Caviar on Aug. 7, 2008 in New York City. Bryan Bedder—Getty Images
celebrities

Bill Cosby Reveals That He Is Now Blind

Aric Jenkins
Apr 26, 2017

In his first interview in more than two years, Bill Cosby revealed that he is now completely blind.

Speaking with NNPA Newswire, Cosby said that he awoke one morning about two years and told his wife, "I can't see." Doctors have reportedly since confirmed that nothing can be done to repair Cosby's vision, according to the story.

“When he would perform, we’d draw a wide straight yellow line from backstage to the chair on the stage and he’d rehearse the walk, hours before the show,” Andrew Wyatt of Purpose, a public relations firm that Cosby has worked with for years, told NNPA.

Cosby stopped performing in December 2015 after he was charged with drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee. He is set to go on trial on June 5.

The legendary entertainer has also been accused of similar claims by more than 50 other women — Cosby has denied those allegations and has pleaded not guilty to all three counts he is officially charged with.

His youngest daughter, Evin Cosby, 40, believes her father and wrote a personal essay defending him, also on NNPA.

“He is not abusive, violent or a rapist," she wrote. "Sure, like many celebrities tempted by opportunity, he had his affairs, but that was between him and my mother. They have worked through it and moved on, and I am glad they did for them and for our family”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME