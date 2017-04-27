U.S.
California

Ann Coulter Pulls Out of UC Berkeley Event: 'It's a Sad Day for Free Speech'

Mahita Gajanan
Apr 26, 2017

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter has cancelled her speech at UC Berkeley, citing the loss of support from conservative groups that had previously sponsored her speaking engagement.

"It's a sad day for free speech," Coulter told the New York Times.

Berkeley, known for being one of the most liberal universities in the United States, was preparing to protest Coulter's speech, scheduled to be held outdoors. Coulter was initially supposed to speak at Berkeley as a guest of the school's college Republicans last Thursday, but the university cancelled the event, citing security concerns.

Coulter insisted she would speak at Berkeley no matter what, but lost support from Young America's Foundation, the conservative group supporting her in her quest to give a speech. The group said it would "not jeopardize the safety of its staff or students," according to the Times.

Without the group's support, Coulter said she had not choice but to pull out.

"Everyone who should believe in free speech fought against it or ran away," she said.

