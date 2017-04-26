Politics
White House

Poll: Just 36% of Voters Would Re-Elect Donald Trump

Aric Jenkins
7:18 PM ET

A new poll from Fox News suggests that significantly more people were happier with Barack Obama's first 100 days in office than President Donald Trump's.

The survey, which was conducted under the direction of two third-party research firms, found that only 36% of respondents would vote to re-elect Trump after his first 100 days, compared to 52% of respondents in 2009 who said that they would vote to re-elect Obama.

The poll found that 55% of respondents would not vote to re-elect to Trump; only 31% said they would not vote to re-elect Obama.

Trump will hit his 100th day in office on April 29 and has faced criticism on both sides for abandoned campaign promises. "No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!" he tweeted last week.

Fox News says its poll was conducted over the telephone with live interviewers among a random national sample of 1,009 registered voters between April 23 and April 25. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.

