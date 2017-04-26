U.S.
Search
Sign In
MassachusettsAaron Hernandez Previously Hinted at Suicide, According to a Fellow Inmate
Aaron Hernandez Court Appearance
White HousePresident Trump Is 'Absolutely' Considering Breaking Up the Ninth Circuit Court
President Trump Delivers Remarks At National Day Of Remembrance Ceremony
EnvironmentThe Real History of the Law Behind President Trump's Executive Order on National Monuments
moviesJonathan Demme Was an Extraordinary Filmmaker and a Lover of Oddball America
onathan Demme
Social Media Apps And Computer Keyboards
A woman checks the Facebook Inc. site on her smartphone whilst standing against an illuminated wall bearing the Facebook Inc. logo in this arranged photograph in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015. Facebook Inc.s WhatsApp messaging service, with more than 100 million local users, is the most-used app in Brazil, according to an Ibope poll published on Dec. 15. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images
alabama

Alabama Man Uses Facebook Live to Stream His Suicide

Aric Jenkins
6:34 PM ET

An Alabama man live-streamed his suicide on Facebook, drawing concern from law enforcement officials who are worried that using the social media platform to showcase violence is becoming a trend.

James M. Jeffrey, 49, of Robertsdale, Ala. reportedly shot himself in the head with a rifle Tuesday while streaming the scene on Facebook Live, Al.com reported. Anthony Lowery, assistant chief deputy with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, said the video had more than 1,000 views and had been shared a several times before it was removed from Facebook after two hours, according to USA Today.

"This was a first for us," Lowery told USA Today. "I hope this isn't a trend starting. It's one thing to commit suicide. It's another thing to victimize other people."

The incident follows a string of violence on the social media giant over the past week. On Easter Sunday, an Ohio man fatally shot a 74-year-old man and posted the video on Facebook. On Tuesday, a man in Thailand hung his 11-month-old daughter while streaming on Facebook Live before killing himself. The latter reportedly stayed on the site for roughly 24 hours before it was taken down, according to reports.

Facebook last month announced plans to integrate real-time suicide prevention tools into Facebook Live in addition to live-chat support from organizations such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the Crisis Text Line. "We have a lot of work and we will keep doing all we can to prevent tragedies like this from happening," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at a keynote speech last week.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment following this latest incident.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME