This Week in Health: Coconut Oil, Salty Food and Fish Fraud

This week's health stories shed new light on what to add to your diet, like a bit of coconut oil to your frying pan and cinnamon to your toast. They also showed what to leave out: fast food, since people tend to underestimate the amount of salt in their restaurant meal by more than 600%. Here’s what else caught our attention in health news this week. (Sign up for our newsletter for more.)

It may not help you lose weight, but some preliminary evidence suggests that coconut oil is a good choice for high-heat cooking.

A new study suggests that cinnamon may reduce blood sugar and provide anti-aging benefits by activating a specific protein in the body.

When people were asked how much sodium they just ate at fast-food restaurants, they were off by an average of 650%. See how well you do on our salt quiz.

Seafood fraud, where cheaper species are mislabeled as more expensive ones, is rampant, a new study shows.

They both have caffeine, but energy drinks seem to have a different effect on heart health and blood pressure than some other drinks.

Doing too much intense exercise without taking recovery breaks may raise your risk for fractures and osteoporosis.

Positive thinking can help people feel better after heartbreak, according to a new study.

Scientists are gaining a better understanding of how fitness improves brain function.

Plant your own, eat them at breakfast and 93 more.