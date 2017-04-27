Health
Salty foods opener
this week in health

This Week in Health: Coconut Oil, Salty Food and Fish Fraud

Alexandra Sifferlin
1:35 PM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

This week's health stories shed new light on what to add to your diet, like a bit of coconut oil to your frying pan and cinnamon to your toast. They also showed what to leave out: fast food, since people tend to underestimate the amount of salt in their restaurant meal by more than 600%. Here’s what else caught our attention in health news this week. (Sign up for our newsletter for more.)

You Asked: Is coconut oil healthy?

It may not help you lose weight, but some preliminary evidence suggests that coconut oil is a good choice for high-heat cooking.

Why cinnamon is insanely good for you

A new study suggests that cinnamon may reduce blood sugar and provide anti-aging benefits by activating a specific protein in the body.

Your meal has way more salt than you think

When people were asked how much sodium they just ate at fast-food restaurants, they were off by an average of 650%. See how well you do on our salt quiz.

Why the fish you order isn't always what you get

Seafood fraud, where cheaper species are mislabeled as more expensive ones, is rampant, a new study shows.

Energy drinks are worse for you than soda

They both have caffeine, but energy drinks seem to have a different effect on heart health and blood pressure than some other drinks.

Why you shouldn't feel guilty for taking a day off from your workout

Doing too much intense exercise without taking recovery breaks may raise your risk for fractures and osteoporosis.

How to get over a breakup, according to science

Positive thinking can help people feel better after heartbreak, according to a new study.

The simple reason exercise enhances your brain

Scientists are gaining a better understanding of how fitness improves brain function.

95 ways to eat more vegetables

Plant your own, eat them at breakfast and 93 more.

Follow TIME