Politics
Search
Sign In
Sex/RelationshipsHere's How to Get Over a Breakup
Young man covering face with hand TIME health stock
Diet/NutritionWhy Energy Drinks Are Worse For You Than Soda
Exploding stimulation drink
celebritiesJeff Goldblum Handed Out Free Hot Dogs From a Food Truck in Australia As one Does
Jeff Goldblum Serves Sausages To Sydneysiders
viralKaty Perry Is Officially Obsessed with Getting Fans to Bake Cherry Pies
2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Military

Trump Administration: Military Preparations 'Underway' for North Korea

Zeke J Miller
4:27 PM ET

President Trump has determined a course of action for responding to North Korea's continued nuclear missile development program, a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday, with U.S. military preparations "underway" for potential action.

"What the president has done is he's made a decision for us to pursue a certain course," the official told reporters in the White House briefing room, "and that course obviously has a number of options associated with it depending on how the situation develops in the future.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Trump plans include "a broad range of options, obviously, across all elements of national power and multinational power in connection with North Korea."

"What you’ve seen is really an integrated effort to prioritize diplomatic and informational aspects of national power, but also what you’ll see soon is using the economic dimension of national power as well as the military preparations that are underway," the official said, barely 100 yards from where the entire U.S. Senate was receiving a briefing on the administration's strategy for North Korea.

Earlier this month the Pentagon ordered the USS Carl Vinson and its escort ships to the waters off the Korean Peninsula, and this week the U.S. military deployed the THAAD anti-ballistic missile system in South Korea to respond to North Korea's continued missile tests and nuclear development. But the comments from the official indicated that more dramatic action is being contemplated. Trump Administration officials have escalated their rhetoric against North Korea in recent weeks, emphatically maintaining the right to launch a unilateral strike against that country's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Asked by a reporter to clarify what preparations are underway, the official declined to provide more information, saying, "I don't think we're going to describe those in any detail."

Among the options, the official said, the administration is considering placing North Korea back on the list of state sponsors of terrorism. The official said the economic component of the strategy involves further working to deprive North Korea of access goods needed to develop the programs in violation of UN sanctions.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME