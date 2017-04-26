Politics
Search
Sign In
TravelAnthony Bourdain Sometimes Travels With a ‘Sneaky Credit Card That Turns Into a Knife’
Build Series Presents The Cast And Director Of The New Documentary "Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent"
new hampshireGOP Lawmaker Accused of Founding Misogynist Reddit Page Pledges to Stand for Men's Rights
An historical marker stands in a snow bank near the State Ca
White HouseThe White House Is Considering an Executive Order to Exit NAFTA
President Trump Signs Executive Order Promoting Agriculture And Rural Prosperity In America
PoliticsWhat is the 'Trump Doctrine'?
Capitol
White House

President Trump Just Proposed a Big Tax Cut

Associated Press
1:56 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump wants to simplify the personal tax code by cutting rates and eliminating deductions used by more affluent Americans.

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn says the plan would cut the top income tax rate from 39.6 percent to 35 percent. It also would reduce the number of personal income tax brackets to three from seven. The new tax rates would be 10 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent.

The plan would double the standard deduction for married couples to $24,000, while keeping deductions for charitable giving and mortgage interest payments. The plan would trim other deductions used by high-income Americans, including state and local tax payments.

It would also repeal the estate tax, the catch-all alternative minimum tax and the 3.8 percent tax on investment income from President Barack Obama's health care law.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME