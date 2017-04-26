U.S.
Anthony Bourdain attends Build Series Presents discussing The New Documentary "Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent"at Build Studio on April 19, 2017 in New York City. Photgraph by Steve Mack—Getty/FilmMagic
Travel

Anthony Bourdain Sometimes Travels With a ‘Sneaky Credit Card That Turns Into a Knife’

Lisa Marie Segarra
2:22 PM ET

Travel expert Anthony Bourdain of CNN's Parts Unknown shared his tip for traveling in areas with high crime.

In an interview with the New York Times, Bourdain said he keeps the hidden knife for traveling in places with "heavy street crime."

"It’s not something you’d want to get into a serious fight with, but it might be a rude surprise should someone grab you from behind as you enter your hotel room," he said.

Small pocket knives that fold into the shape of a credit card are not available exclusively to the well-travelled. Amazon sells sets similar to the one Bourdain describes.

However, Bourdain said he also has some less vicious travel item recommendations, including a sweatshirt or light jacket, Moleskine notebooks, jujitsu uniforms and books.

