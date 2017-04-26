Anthony Bourdain Sometimes Travels With a ‘Sneaky Credit Card That Turns Into a Knife’

Anthony Bourdain attends Build Series Presents discussing The New Documentary "Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent"at Build Studio on April 19, 2017 in New York City. Photgraph by Steve Mack—Getty/FilmMagic

Travel expert Anthony Bourdain of CNN's Parts Unknown shared his tip for traveling in areas with high crime.

In an interview with the New York Times , Bourdain said he keeps the hidden knife for traveling in places with "heavy street crime."

"It’s not something you’d want to get into a serious fight with, but it might be a rude surprise should someone grab you from behind as you enter your hotel room," he said.

Small pocket knives that fold into the shape of a credit card are not available exclusively to the well-travelled. Amazon sells sets similar to the one Bourdain describes.

However, Bourdain said he also has some less vicious travel item recommendations, including a sweatshirt or light jacket, Moleskine notebooks, jujitsu uniforms and books.