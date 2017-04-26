Anthony Bourdain Sometimes Travels With a ‘Sneaky Credit Card That Turns Into a Knife’

Travel expert Anthony Bourdain of CNN's Parts Unknown shared his tip for traveling in areas with high crime.
In an interview with the New York Times, Bourdain said he keeps the hidden knife for traveling in places with "heavy street crime."
"It’s not something you’d want to get into a serious fight with, but it might be a rude surprise should someone grab you from behind as you enter your hotel room," he said.
Small pocket knives that fold into the shape of a credit card are not available exclusively to the well-travelled. Amazon sells sets similar to the one Bourdain describes.
However, Bourdain said he also has some less vicious travel item recommendations, including a sweatshirt or light jacket, Moleskine notebooks, jujitsu uniforms and books.