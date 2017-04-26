House Freedom Caucus Backs Revised Obamacare Replacement Bill

US Republican Representative from North Carolina Mark Meadows speaks to reporters after a meeting of the House Freedom Caucus to discuss the healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 23, 2017.

US Republican Representative from North Carolina Mark Meadows speaks to reporters after a meeting of the House Freedom Caucus to discuss the healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 23, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM—AFP/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The conservative House Freedom Caucus is backing the latest health care proposal as the White House tries to revive efforts to repeal Democrat Barack Obama's law.

In a statement on Wednesday, the 40 or so hard-line members who helped scuttle the earlier bill announced their support for the plan crafted by New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur, a moderate, and North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, head of the House Freedom Caucus.

While the endorsement is a boost for the effort, some 50 moderate Republicans are still uncertain or oppose to the latest plan.

The group said the new proposal will give states flexibility — and while it isn't a full repeal of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, they are prepared to support it.

The proposed changes would let states get federal waivers to some coverage requirements Obama's law imposed on insurers, such as providing basic services such as maternity and newborn care, and preventive and wellness visits.