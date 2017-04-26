Late Night TelevisionWatch John Legend Tell Stephen Colbert Why His Kids Haven't Earned His Love Yet
John Legend attends the 2017 TIME 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City.
Pope FrancisPope Francis' TED Talk Shows His Social Media Skills
US-CANADA-RELIGION-INTERNET-COMPUTERS-TED-POPE
TelevisionThe Internet Is Overflowing With Ideas for the Michael Scott TED Talk That Should Have Been
The Office
Diet/NutritionYou Asked: Is Coconut Oil Healthy?
coconut oil
Entertainment

Jonathan Demme, Oscar-Winning 'Silence of the Lambs' Director, Dies at 73

Jake Coyle / AP
12:30 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "The Silence of the Lambs" and "Philadelphia," and whose Talking Heads documentary "Stop Making Sense" is considered one of the greatest concert films ever, has died. He was 73.

Demme's publicist, Annalee Paulo, said Demme died Wednesday morning in his New York apartment, surrounded by his wife, Joanna, and three children. Demme died from complications from esophageal cancer, she said.

Demme broke into moviemaking under the B-movie master Roger Corman in the early 1970s. His eclectic, prodigious body of films included 1991's "The Silence of the Lambs," for which he won the best director Oscar. Other credits include "Something Wild," ''Rachel Getting Married" and the Spalding Grey documentary "Swimming to Cambodia."

He last year released his latest concert film, "Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME