Throughout its nine-season run, The Office gifted viewers with a Michael Scott roast, business school lesson and countless conference room presentations, but one thing it clearly dropped the ball on was a Michael Scott TED Talk.
So when Mindy Kaling — who both wrote for the show and played the iconic Kelly Kapoor — tweeted about this missed opportunity Tuesday, fans were quick to hop on board with the idea. "Michael Scott's Ted Talk would have been fun to write," she wrote, opening a floodgate of suggestions for how the world's best boss would have acted during his moment in the spotlight.
"He would show up and be surprised/honored they finally let someone not named ted do one," one Twitter user offered.
Others shared famous Michael Scott-isms that could have been included in the speech, such as, "May your hats fly as high as your dreams," and, "I want people to be scared of how much they love me."
See the reactions below.