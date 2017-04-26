The Internet Is Overflowing With Ideas for the Michael Scott TED Talk That Should Have Been

Throughout its nine-season run, The Office gifted viewers with a Michael Scott roast, business school lesson and countless conference room presentations, but one thing it clearly dropped the ball on was a Michael Scott TED Talk .

So when Mindy Kaling — who both wrote for the show and played the iconic Kelly Kapoor — tweeted about this missed opportunity Tuesday, fans were quick to hop on board with the idea. "Michael Scott's Ted Talk would have been fun to write," she wrote, opening a floodgate of suggestions for how the world's best boss would have acted during his moment in the spotlight.

"He would show up and be surprised/honored they finally let someone not named ted do one," one Twitter user offered.

Others shared famous Michael Scott-isms that could have been included in the speech, such as, "May your hats fly as high as your dreams," and, "I want people to be scared of how much they love me."

See the reactions below.

Michael Scott's Ted Talk would have been fun to write - Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 25, 2017

@mindykaling please write this - it's a matter of public necessity 🙏 - Christopher Chung (@chrispchung) April 25, 2017

@pocketemily @mindykaling 'You know no one will be graduating at this right?' - Anna Sterling (@AnnaMSterling) April 25, 2017

@mindykaling The timing and order of this was impeccable. pic.twitter.com/ckL3qXT1PB - Shanice (@lostgirl23) April 25, 2017

@mindykaling he would show up and be surprised/honored they finally let someone not named ted do one - andy barron (@andybarron) April 25, 2017

@mindykaling He'd look at the backdrop and be like 'No it's Michael' - Christopher Hooton (@ChristophHooton) April 25, 2017

@mindykaling His Ted Talk would be an impassioned speech about Ted & why he talks. - Call me Kari (@LyricalPhetish) April 25, 2017

@mindykaling Standing in front of a bulletin board with printed pictures of Ted Turner, Ted Cruz, and Ted Kaczynski - Kyle Harrison (@DeathbyHappy) April 25, 2017