In light of Chobani's recent lawsuit against Infowars head honcho Alex Jones , Stephen Colbert spent some time trying to get inside the mind of the right-wing radio host. During Tuesday's episode of The Late Show , Colbert reprised his popular Tuck Buckford character to parody Jones, mocking the conspiracy theorist's unique hosting style.

"Alex Jones' brand of fact-free truth-telling has been making him some enemies, like the powerful cabal known as Chobani yogurt — who is now suing Jones for claiming that their Twin Falls, Idaho, yogurt plant has been spreading 'crime and tuberculosis,'" he explained. "To be fair, Crime & Tuberculosis is one of Chobani's least favorite flavors...still better than pomegranate."

Colbert then aired his Buckford spoof, a bit that involved him smearing yogurt on his head to prevent people from reading his mind. "George Soros doesn't want you to know the real value of yogurt," he ranted. "That it's a natural protein-rich gamma ray shield to keep the Clinton Foundation from reading your dreams."

Watch the full clip below.