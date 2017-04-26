Newsfeed
space travelNASA's Cassini Spacecraft Making First-Ever Journey Through Saturn's Rings
This collage of images from NASA's Cassini spacecraft shows Saturn's northern hemisphere and rings as viewed with four different spectral filters.
sleepThe Number-One Thing You Can Do for Better Sleep
Time Clock TIME health stock
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Words Were Again Used Against Him in Sanctuary City Ruling
President Trump Signs Executive Order Promoting Agriculture And Rural Prosperity In America
Exercise/FitnessThe Simple Reason Exercise Enhances Your Brain
Sport objects background TIME health stock
Screen Shot 2017-04-26 at 10.11.35 AM
CBS
Late Night Television

Stephen Colbert Brings Back His Alex Jones Character to Go to War on Chobani Yogurt

Megan McCluskey
11:25 AM ET

In light of Chobani's recent lawsuit against Infowars head honcho Alex Jones, Stephen Colbert spent some time trying to get inside the mind of the right-wing radio host. During Tuesday's episode of The Late Show, Colbert reprised his popular Tuck Buckford character to parody Jones, mocking the conspiracy theorist's unique hosting style.

"Alex Jones' brand of fact-free truth-telling has been making him some enemies, like the powerful cabal known as Chobani yogurt — who is now suing Jones for claiming that their Twin Falls, Idaho, yogurt plant has been spreading 'crime and tuberculosis,'" he explained. "To be fair, Crime & Tuberculosis is one of Chobani's least favorite flavors...still better than pomegranate."

Colbert then aired his Buckford spoof, a bit that involved him smearing yogurt on his head to prevent people from reading his mind. "George Soros doesn't want you to know the real value of yogurt," he ranted. "That it's a natural protein-rich gamma ray shield to keep the Clinton Foundation from reading your dreams."

Watch the full clip below.

Follow TIME