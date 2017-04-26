Aviation'Something Very Strange Has Happened': Giant Rabbit Found Dead on United Airlines Flight
White HousePresident Trump's 'Big' Tax Plan Includes Cuts for Individuals and Businesses
President Trump Delivers Remarks At National Day Of Remembrance Ceremony
Hong KongTwo Pro-Independence Hong Kong Activists Have Been Charged With Unlawful Assembly
HONG KONG-CHINA-POLITICS-DEMOCRACY-INDEPENDENCE
MilitaryThe U.S. Has Conducted an Unarmed Missile Test in California
An unarmed Minuteman III ICBM launches during an operational test from Vandenberg Air Force Base California
stephen colbert

Stephen Colbert Created a Soap Opera Based on Sean Spicer's Press Briefings

Madeline Farber
8:14 AM ET

Stephen Colbert has created a soap opera starring White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, exploring what Spicer's press briefings would look like during daytime TV.

On Tuesday night, The Late Show guests were presented with the satirical new drama, "The Bold and the Babbling." The "show" is a mix of real moments from Spicer's press briefings, and features scenes from popular soaps.

Despite the controversy that has surrounded Spicer—like when he incorrectly said Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons on concentration camp prisoners during WWII—President Donald Trump won't fire him because he "gets good ratings," according to the Washington Post.

Check out the video above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME