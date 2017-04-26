Stephen Colbert Created a Soap Opera Based on Sean Spicer's Press Briefings

Stephen Colbert has created a soap opera starring White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, exploring what Spicer's press briefings would look like during daytime TV.

On Tuesday night, The Late Show guests were presented with the satirical new drama, "The Bold and the Babbling." The "show" is a mix of real moments from Spicer's press briefings, and features scenes from popular soaps.

Despite the controversy that has surrounded Spicer—like when he incorrectly said Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons on concentration camp prisoners during WWII—President Donald Trump won't fire him because he "gets good ratings," according to the Washington Post .

