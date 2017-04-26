What is the 'Trump Doctrine'?

The White House sought to define the "Trump Doctrine" Tuesday, with chief of staff Reince Priebus pointing to the president's handling of conflicts in Syria and North Korea as examples of his foreign policy vision in action. What the Administration described though was less a clearly articulated doctrine, than it was a patchwork effort to place Trump's actions under a single ideological framework, centered largely around his transactional view of the world.

Washington appears set to avoid a government shutdown, as Republicans and the White House move closer to a compromise continuing resolution that would fund border security, but not a border wall. The White House hopes that provides them enough to claim victory, while lawmakers on Capitol Hill hope it's enough to avoid a showdown with Democrats. But several key sticking points remain, including defense spending and Obamacare funding.

Trump's White House is releasing its tax cut package Wednesday, which Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin called the "biggest tax cut" and "largest tax reform in U.S. history." The Administration calls its proposal a starting point for negotiations with Capitol Hill and is contrasting the approach to health care, where they initially took a back seat to GOP lawmakers. The proposal includes sharp cuts to corporate and personal tax rates and eliminates many tax deductions. The broad outlines will be released Wednesday afternoon, kicking off what the White House hopes will be 6-8 weeks of negotiations leading to the drafting of legislation for consideration this summer.

The Trump Administration inches toward remaining in the Paris climate pact. The administration's sanctuary cities crackdown is blocked. And see how much lower President Trump's approval rating is than his predecessors.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus cast the Tuesday restraining order issued by a federal judge against President Donald Trump's sanctuary cities crackdown as an example of "The 9th circuit going bananas."

"That would be a question for him and a law enforcement agency." — White House spokesman Sean Spicer on whether former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn broke the law

