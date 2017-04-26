U.S.
Search
Sign In
southeast asiaIndonesia Says It Can't Prevent Islamist Militants or Arms From Crossing Its Border With the Philippines
Suspected IS Militant Killed In Attack On Indonesian Police Officers In Tangerang
moviesJeff Goldblum Returns For Jurassic World Sequel
2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony - Arrivals
moviesDisney Sets a Release Date For Frozen 2
ChinaChina Launches Its First Home-Built Aircraft Carrier
CHINA-DEFENCE-INDUSTRY
An unarmed Minuteman III ICBM launches during an operational test from Vandenberg Air Force Base California
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California on Feb. 25, 2016.  Kyla Gifford—U.S. Air Force Photo/Reuters
Military

The U.S. Has Conducted an Unarmed Missile Test in California

Associated Press
5:35 AM ET

(VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.) — An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile has been launched from a U.S. Air Force Base in California on a flight to a target in the Pacific Ocean.

The missile lifted off at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday from Vandenberg Air Force Base, 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

An Air Force statement said the mission was part of a program to test the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy of the weapon system.

The 30th Space Wing commander, Col. John Moss, said Minuteman launches are essential to verify the status of the U.S. nuclear force and to demonstrate the national nuclear capabilities.

In a Minuteman test, a so-called re-entry vehicle travels more than 4,000 miles downrange to a target at Kwajalein Atoll near the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

"Team V is once again ready to work with Air Force Global Strike Command to successfully launch another Minuteman III missile," Moss said. "These Minuteman launches are essential to verify the status of our national nuclear force and to demonstrate our national nuclear capabilities. We are proud of our long history in partnering with the men and women of the 576th Flight Test Squadron to execute these missions for the nation."

The 576th Flight Test Squadron will be responsible for installed tracking, telemetry, and command destruct systems on the missile.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME