movies

Disney Sets a Release Date For Frozen 2

Marc Snetiker / Entertainment Weekly
4:52 AM ET

Disney’s Frozen 2 has received its official release date — Nov. 27, 2019 — confirming what had previously been announced as just an “Untitled Disney Animation” slot.

Directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee will return for the 2013 blockbuster’s sequel, which was announced in March 2015 by Disney creative chief John Lasseter, CEO Bob Iger, and the voice of Olaf himself, Josh Gad (whose Frozen costars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel are expected, although not officially confirmed, to reprise their roles).

Prior to the 3D sequel’s release, a stage musical adaptation of Frozen will make its debut on Broadway in the spring of 2018.

Meanwhile, Disney has also updated a handful of other movie release dates, notably in its animated division: Disney Animation’s Gigantic, the retelling of Jack and the Beanstalk, has been pushed back by more than two years (from Nov. 21, 2018 to November 25, 2020). In its stead, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 will get an extra few months to power up, moving to the Nov. 21 slot instead of its previously announced March 9 date.

Jon Favreau’s new take on The Lion King has also been set for July 19, 2019 (replacing the next Indiana Jones film, now July 2020); A Wrinkle in Time moves up a month to March 9, 2018 rather than April 6, which Magic Camp will now take rather than its August 2018 release; and two untitled animated features have also selected dates — one from Disney (Nov. 24, 2021) and another from Pixar (June 18, 2021).

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

Follow TIME