brazil

Former Brazilian Soccer Star Bruno Fernandes Has Been Ordered to Finish His Jail Sentence

Ryan Kilpatrick
2:37 AM ET

Former Brazilian soccer star Bruno Fernandes has been ordered to return to jail to continue serving a 22-year sentence over the kidnapping and gruesome murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Fernandes, 32, was released on parole pending an appeal in February, after serving seven years of the sentence, sparking public outrage. His lawyers argued that he could no longer be incarcerated since his appeal had not been heard within the required time, the BBC reports.

Public anger over his release was compounded in March when Fernandes was signed by soccer club Boa Esporte, sparking protests and the withdrawal of several of the team's sponsors.

Once a promising goalkeeper, tipped to play in the national side in the 2014 Fifa World Cup finals, Fernandes' crime shocked the nation in 2010.

He admitted to conspiring with friends who strangled his girlfriend Eliza Samudio and fed her remains to dogs. At the trial, prosecutors said this was done in order for Fernandes to avoid paying child maintenance for his and Samundio's baby son.

[BBC]

