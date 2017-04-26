TIME 100See the Biggest Moments From the TIME 100 Gala
TIME 100

RuPaul Would Love Viola Davis to Be a Drag Race Guest Judge

Katie Reilly
12:33 AM ET

Among all those included on the 2017 TIME 100, RuPaul would most like to see Viola Davis appear as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race .

"I really would love to have Viola Davis. You know, she’s so soulful, and her emotions are so on the forefront. She’s like the Stevie Wonder of emotions in terms of actors. I love her so much," he said Tuesday at the TIME 100 Gala. " Everything she does is so heartfelt. I’m in awe of her ability to bring her emotions so readily. It’s amazing to me."

RuPaul, who was included in the 2017 TIME 100 list of the world's most influential people, also said he has become more of an activist under President Donald Trump's administration.

"I want to show young people how to be active in a way that is in our wheelhouse because what the other side doesn’t have is what we have in abundance, which is love and music, dancing, laughter, color," he said. "We have to use that because they have nothing to fight that."

