TIME 100

Ava DuVernay Discusses the Viral Lupita Nyong'o-Rihanna Movie Idea: 'Anything Is Possible'

Cady Lang
12:18 AM ET

The internet exploded with enthusiasm for a movie concept starring Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna that earned the approval of both stars and Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay.

So when TIME ran into the Wrinkle in Time director and TIME 100 member DuVernay at the TIME 100 gala, we couldn't resist the chance to ask her to weigh in on Twitter's viral wish.

"Anything is possible! For me, I think it was just so lovely to be kind of overwhelmingly nominated as the director of this cool idea," she said.

But whether or not the prayer-answering movie ends up happening, DuVernay pointed out the grassroots campaign proves how hungry people are for this kind of art.

"I really think it shows the power of people wanting to see stories that are women-centered, women of color-centered that are made by women of color. I think it was really interesting that after Rihanna and Lupita were in the picture and the story went viral, it wasn’t about who’s the male lead or who’s the sidekick, it was about who’s going to write it? Who’s going to direct it? I think that is really interesting about people’s interest in who’s creating and who’s telling the story and especially on Twitter where everyone is telling their own story. We’ll see what happens."

